South Africa approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa has approved AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use and is reviewing applications by rival manufacturers, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, the medicines regulator said on Wednesday.

"In terms of the AstraZeneca vaccine … this has been granted emergency use (approval) and there will be a press conference with the minister of health on this (later)," said Helen Rees, chairwoman of the South African Health Products board, during a media briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

