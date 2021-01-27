South Africa's Treasury: could cost 20-24 bln rand to vaccinate 40 mln people

It could cost South Africa between 20 billion and 24 billion rand ($1.3 billion to $1.6 billion) to vaccinate around 40 million people against COVID-19, National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane said on Wednesday.

Mogajane warned that this was just an estimate. He declined to say how much the Treasury would allocate to vaccine procurement in the 2021 budget due next month, adding the "numbers are still soft".

