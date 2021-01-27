No new COVID-19 case found in Dharavi for 2nd time in January

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:54 IST
Dharavi, the biggest slum inMumbai, did not report any coronavirus positive case in thelast 24 hours, a civic official said on Wednesday.

It is for the second time in January, this slum pockethas not recorded even a single case in a day. This hashappened for the third time since the outbreak of COVID-19 inthe city, officials said.

On January 22, not a single infection case wasreported in Dharavi and it had also happened on December 25.

Dharavi's caseload currently stands at 3,911, and sofar 3,585 patients have already recovered and got dischargefrom hospitals, the official said.

At present, the area has 14 active cases only, hesaid.

The first coronavirus case in Dharavi was reported onApril 1 last year, nearly 20 days after the first was patientfound in Mumbai.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered asAsia's largest slum with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

