Czech ministry recommends two-week halt of first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations- CTK agency

Czech ministry recommends two-week halt of first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations- CTK agencyReuters | Prague | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:15 IST
The Czech Health Ministry recommended regional health officials on Wednesday to halt COVID-19 vaccinations by the first dose of the vaccine for the coming two weeks, news agency CTK said.
The Czech Republic, like other European countries, has complained about cuts in deliveries of vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech.
