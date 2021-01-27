Moscow mayor lifts some coronavirus restrictions
and its our duty to create conditions for the economy to recover as fast as possible. The number of new coronavirus infections reported by Russian authorities has been on the decline this month, dropping from up to 25,000 a day in early January to under 20,000 this week.PTI | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:29 IST
Moscow's mayor on Wednesday lifted some coronavirus restrictions in the Russian capital, citing a downward trend in new infections.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said starting Wednesday, employers are no longer required to have 30 per cent of staff work from home, although a recommendation to continue doing that remains. Sobyanin has also allowed cafes, restaurants and bars to operate between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
“Over the past week, the number of new infections didn't exceed 2,000-3,000 a day ... More than 50 per cent of beds in coronavirus hospitals are free for the first time since mid-June,” Sobyanin said. “The pandemic is on the decline ... and it's our duty to create conditions for the economy to recover as fast as possible.” The number of new coronavirus infections reported by Russian authorities has been on the decline this month, dropping from up to 25,000 a day in early January to under 20,000 this week. In Moscow, the number of daily new infections dropped to under 2,000 on Wednesday, from roughly 5,000 two weeks ago.
Russia has reported a total of 3.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 70,000 deaths in the pandemic. In December, Russian authorities launched a vaccination campaign with the domestically developed Sputnik V jab, that is still undergoing advanced trials to ensure its safety and effectiveness.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Sobyanin
- Russian
- Sergei Sobyanin
- Sputnik V jab
- Moscow
ALSO READ
Mexico could buy 24 mln doses of Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine
Health News Roundup: China sees new COVID-19 cases drop; Mexico could buy 24 million doses of Russia and more
Russia extends ban on UK flights until Feb. 1 over coronavirus variant
Russia reports 22,934 new coronavirus cases, 531 deaths
Russia to send Nepal up to 25 mln Sputnik V vaccine doses -RIA