UK PM Johnson confident that vaccine supply will keep accelerating

UK PM Johnson confident that vaccine supply will keep acceleratingReuters | London | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:40 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was confident that the country's supplies of COVID-19 vaccine would keep accelerating.
"I'm confident that ... we will be able to continue that accelerating curve of supply as well," Johnson said when asked about possible shortages of vaccine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Johnson