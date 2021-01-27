Ramaphosa urges businesses to contribute financially to vaccine Africa's rollout

Ramaphosa urges businesses to contribute financially to vaccine Africa's rolloutReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:56 IST
African Union (AU) Chair Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday called on African companies and foreign companies that do business in Africa to contribute financially to the continent's efforts to roll out COVID-19 vaccines.
Ramaphosa, South Africa's president, added during an AU webinar that telecoms firm MTN had offered to donate $25 million to the vaccine programme of the AU's disease control body to immunise healthcare workers.
