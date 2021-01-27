Active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh drop to 51

The number of active COVID-19 cases dropped to 51 in the Union Territory of Ladakh after recovery of four more patients, while 490 healthcare workers have been vaccinated against the infection till date, officials said on Wednesday.

A new coronavirus case was detected in Leh, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to 9,687.

Ladakh has so far recorded 129 coronavirus-related deaths -- 85 in Leh district and 44 in Kargil district. A total of 9,504 patients have recovered from the disease so far, they said.

Officials said the recovered patients included four persons who were discharged by the chief medical officer of Leh. With the recovery of these patients, the number of active cases in Ladakh dropped to 51 -- two in Kargil and 49 in Leh.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Leh Motup Dorje said 88 healthcare workers, including 11 doctors, were inoculated against COVID-19 at Ladakh Heart Foundation on Wednesday, taking the total number of those vaccinated to 490 since the commencement of the drive on January 16.

Dorje was the first to be inoculated on Wednesday and said the vaccination drive is going on in all parts of Leh district. Healthcare workers were given a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at primary health centres and community health centres in Nyoma, Khaltsi, Nubra, Durbuk and Leh blocks.

He said the health department has received an additional 9,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the Centre, out of which 5,110 is for healthcare workers and the rest for defence personnel and central government employees.

