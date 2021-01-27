Left Menu

Tanzania's president expresses doubts about COVID vaccines

He also questioned the credibility of donated virus tests.Some people who opposed the governments stance that Tanzania was coronavirus-free were arrested and charged.Magufuli won a second five-year term in office in an October election which opposition leaders blasted as a butchering of democracy.

PTI | Dar Es Salaam | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:09 IST
Tanzania's president expresses doubts about COVID vaccines
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@mlnangalama)

Tanzania's president on Wednesday openly expressed doubt about COVID-19 vaccines and accusing people who were vaccinated outside the East African nation of bringing new infections into the country.

''If the white man was able to come up with vaccinations, then vaccinations for AIDS would have been brought, tuberculosis would be a thing of the past, vaccines for malaria and cancer would have been found," President John Magufuli said during an event in his hometown of Gieta.

He also warned against Tanzanians being used as "guinea pigs" for the vaccines.

Magufuli, who offered no evidence to support his doubts, has been widely criticised for declaring the coronavirus defeated in Tanzania. The country hasn't updated its number of confirmed infections since the middle of last year: 509.

But now other authorities in the country, including the Catholic church, appear to be pushing back as parts of the African continent see a strong second surge in virus infections.

Magufuli also suggested that donated vaccines are part of a conspiracy to steal Africa's wealth: "Don't think you are loved so much. Tanzania is rich. Africa is rich. Everyone wants a piece of it.'' The president in the past has told Tanzanians not to implement social distancing while encouraging them to use untested herbal remedies to treat the disease. He also questioned the credibility of donated virus tests.

Some people who opposed the government's stance that Tanzania was coronavirus-free were arrested and charged.

Magufuli won a second five-year term in office in an October election which opposition leaders blasted as a "butchering of democracy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 revived academic interest in respiratory disorders: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the COVID-19 pandemic has revived academic interest in respiratory disorders and the latest advances in pulmonary medicine.At a conference, he said pulmonary medicine has emerged as a vital sp...

Rajasthan: 90 urban local bodies to go to polls on Jan 28

Elections to 90 urban local bodies in 20 districts of Rajasthan will be held on Thursday, said State Election Commission, Rajasthan. Polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm on January 28. State Election Commission SEC Commissioner PS Mehra h...

Vaccines versus variants: Israel's exit from pandemic hangs in balance

Israels plan to parlay its COVID-19 vaccination drive into an exit from the pandemic next month hangs in the balance as new variants of the virus have spurred an increase in infections, a senior official said on Wednesday.Highly infectious ...

English lockdown set to last until at least March, Johnson indicates

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated on Wednesday the COVID-19 lockdown in England would last until March 8 when schools could start to reopen as he said some travellers to Britain would have to quarantine in government-provided h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021