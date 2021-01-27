Left Menu

Decrying vaccines, Tanzania leader says 'God will protect' from COVID-19

I don't expect to announce any lockdown because our God is living and He will continue to protect Tanzanians," Magufuli said during a ceremony to open a new farm in his home town in the Chato district. "We will also continue to take health precautions including the use of steam inhalation.

Reuters | Dar Es Salaam | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:53 IST
Decrying vaccines, Tanzania leader says 'God will protect' from COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tanzania's President John Magufuli said on Wednesday that no lockdown was planned because God would protect people from COVID-19 while homespun precautions such as steam inhalation were better than vaccines. "Vaccines are not good. If they were, then the white man would have brought vaccines for HIV/AIDS," he said in a speech in western Tanzania, contradicting the global scientific consensus and advice from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Tanzania has officially reported a total number of 509 COVID-19 infections and 21 deaths, WHO data shows, but it has not updated the figures for more than six months. "We Tanzanians haven't locked ourselves in and we don't expect to lock ourselves down. I don't expect to announce any lockdown because our God is living and He will continue to protect Tanzanians," Magufuli said during a ceremony to open a new farm in his home town in the Chato district.

"We will also continue to take health precautions including the use of steam inhalation. You inhale while you pray to God, you pray while farming maize, potatoes, so that you can eat well and corona fails to enter your body. They will scare you a lot, my fellow Tanzanians, but you should stand firm."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Probe Abu Azmi's 'provocative' speech during farmers' protest, demands Maharashtra BJP leader

Maharashtra BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a probe against Samajwadi Party SP leader Abu Azmi in connection with violence which took place in Delhi during farmers tractor rall...

Within hours, Indian farm protests turned from carnival to violent clashes

A line of tractors stood ready at dawn on Tuesday to move out of a protest site near New Delhi where thousands of farmers had been camping for the last two months and rallying against farm reforms they say will hurt them and benefit large p...

Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon trailer piques audience interest with dreamy visuals

Animated movie fans will be excited to know that Disney has unveiled the official trailer of its upcoming animate feature, Raya and the Last Dragon. Disney India has dropped the new trailer on Wednesday.The trailer of Raya and the Last Drag...

I need to be playing cricket instead of sitting on bench: Banton

Top-order batsman Tom Banton is considering skipping the Indian Premier League this year and focus on domestic red-ball cricket to enhance his chances of making it to Englands Test side.The 22-year-old, who played just two matches for Kolka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021