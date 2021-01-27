COVID-19: Mumbai logs 434 cases; growth rate dips to 0.13 pc

Mumbai reported 434 new COVID-19cases and six fresh fatalities, while nearly 500 patientsrecovered from the infection on Wednesday, the city civic bodysaid.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) updated data, after the new cases, the COVID-19 tally inthe financial capital increased to 3,07,169, while the deathtoll rose to 11,319.

Notably, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 casesin the city has gone over the 500-day mark, while the averagegrowth rate slipped below 0.15 per cent.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 342 new COVID-19 casesand six fatalities.

According to the civic body, it conducted 13,455 testsin the last 24 hours, taking the number of COVID-19 tests doneso far to 27,42,466.

The number of recovered patients increased to2,89,300, about 94 per cent of the tally, with 499 more peoplegetting discharged from hospitals during the day, it said.

Presently, Mumbai has 5,644 active COVID-19 cases.

According to the data, the city's doubling rate ofCOVID-19 cases has increased to 513 days, while the growthrate has gone down to 0.13 per cent.

However, the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases inthe city was being shown constant at 0.21 per cent in BMC datafor more than a month.

When pointed out about the constant growth rate of0.21 per cent in data, Daksha Shah, deputy executive healthofficer, BMC, said it was a ''calculation error''.

''It has now been corrected on the dashboard,'' shesaid.

The city has 195 containment zones and 2,279 sealedbuildings. The civic body seals buildings or declarescontainment zones after one or more patients from there testpositive for coronavirus.

