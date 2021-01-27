Punjab reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 193 new cases

Punjab reported 10 coronavirus deaths and 193 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall figures to 5,581 fatalities and 1,72,406 infections, officials said.

There are 2,080 active COVID-19 cases in the state as on Wednesday, according to a medical bulletin. Among the fresh cases witnessed in the state, Ludhiana reported 38 new cases, Mohali 28 and Jalandhar 26.

A total of 204 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 1,64,745, as per the bulletin.

Eight critical patients are on ventilator support while 71 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 44,04,889 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

