Left Menu

EU bloc has slow rollout of coronavirus vaccines

Northeast Catalonia, home to Barcelona, says 10,000 people who had received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine wont be able to get their required second dose administered as planned 21 days later. Spain has administered 95 of the 1.3 million vaccines it has received as part of the EU plan, according to its health ministry.

PTI | Apeldoorn | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:34 IST
EU bloc has slow rollout of coronavirus vaccines

The 27-nation EU is coming under criticism for the slow rollout of its vaccination campaign. The bloc, a collection of many of the richest countries in the world, is not faring well in comparison to countries like Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States. While Israel has given at least one shot of a two-dose vaccine to over 40% of its population and that figure in Britain is 10%, the EU total stands at just over 2%. Onerous regulations and paperwork in some countries and poor planning in others have contributed to the delay, as did a more deliberate authorization process for the shots. Some drugmakers say they won't be able to meet their initial vaccine doses because of problems in expanding production capacity.

Health authorities in Spain say they are running short of COVID-19 vaccines due to delays in deliveries by pharmaceutical companies. Northeast Catalonia, home to Barcelona, says 10,000 people who had received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine won't be able to get their required second dose administered as planned 21 days later. Regional authorities for the territory surrounding the capital of Madrid also say they were halting the administration of the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine to ensure that those awaiting a second shot could get it as scheduled. Spain has administered 95% of the 1.3 million vaccines it has received as part of the EU plan, according to its health ministry. Only 123,000 people have received the full vaccine. Spain along with the rest of the European Union has suffered delays since Pfizer announced two weeks ago a temporary reduction in deliveries so it could upscale its plant in Puurs, Belgium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gill hoping to consolidate lead in the FMSCI INRC round in Coimbatore

After reigning in the first two rounds of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship, Gaurav Gill will hope to seal his title in the Rally of Coimbatore scheduled to begin here from January 30-31.Driving the powerful Mahindra XUV 300, he ...

Olympics-Israel and Denmark to vaccinate all athletes for Tokyo Games

Several countries, including Israel and Denmark, said on Wednesday they would vaccinate their athletes and staff against COVID-19 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, amid global debate over whether athletes should be given priority access in the r...

UK records 1,725 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

The United Kingdom recorded a further 1,725 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, up from 1,631 the day before, and a further 25,308 cases of the disease, official data showed.The total deaths figure increased to 1...

PM Modi reviews projects worth Rs 54675 crore in 'Pragati' meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed a number of projects with a total cost of Rs 54,675 crore in 15 states as he chaired the 35th Pragati meeting on Thursday.During the meeting, the prime minister directed officials to ensure expeditious ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021