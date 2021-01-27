Bird flu confirmed in Dera Bassi poultry farm

The ongoing avian influenza has been confirmed at a poultry farm in Punjab Dera Bassi, District Collector of Mohali informed on Wednesday. Samples that were collected in the farm as part of the ongoing surveillance were sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal and the bird flu was confirmed.

"Culling will be done as per norms," the district collector said. Meanwhile, the central government stated that so far nine states have confirmed Bird Flu in poultry birds and 12 states have confirmed the virus in crow, migratory and wild birds. In a press release, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying said, "Till January 27, outbreaks of Avian Influenza (Bird flu) have been confirmed in nine states for poultry birds. The States are Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab for poultry birds." (ANI)

