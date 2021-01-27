Left Menu

UK records 1,725 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

27-01-2021
UK records 1,725 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom recorded a further 1,725 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, up from 1,631 the day before, and a further 25,308 cases of the disease, official data showed.

The total deaths figure increased to 101,887 having passed the 100,000 mark on Tuesday.

The data also showed that 7.16 million people have been given the first dose of a vaccine.

