Delhi govt hospitals to resume OPDs, surgeries, other medical services

As the national capital witnessing a fall in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Delhi health department has decided to resume OPDs (Outpatient Department), surgeries other medical services at all city government-run hospitals. The Delhi Health Department issued an order on Wednesday saying, "In supersession of all previous orders in this regard and in view of the decrease in a number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, it is hereby directed that all kinds of surgeries/ invasive procedures/ IPD/OPDs and other medical services shall be started in all hospitals under the government of Delhi, including the society hospitals".

Delhi reported 96 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the first time the city saw less than 100 cases in almost nine months. The city had last recorded less than 100 new cases on April 30, 2020. It saw 76 new cases that day. The drop in cases points to significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the city. (ANI)

