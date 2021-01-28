Left Menu

Madrid halting COVID-19 vaccinations due to supply delays

Spain's 14-day incidence of the virus hit a record 900 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday and the Health Ministry reported 40,285 new infections and 492 deaths. Officials in Madrid and Catalonia said at the current pace it would be impossible to reach the national target of 70% of Spain's 47 million population vaccinated by July.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-01-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 00:22 IST
Madrid halting COVID-19 vaccinations due to supply delays
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delays to COVID-19 vaccine shipments have forced authorities in Madrid to halt inoculations and are threatening supplies in Catalonia, Spanish officials said on Wednesday.

The Madrid region has ceased first vaccinations for at least this week and next and was using the few doses it has to administer second shots to those who have had the first one, said deputy regional government chief Ignacio Aguado. "We need more doses and we need them now," he told reporters on Wednesday, urging newly appointed Health Minister Carolina Darias to act quickly to secure the shots.

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said last week there would be a temporary slow down in shipments to the European Union in late January caused by changes to manufacturing processes to ultimately boost output. The announcement angered some EU governments and the executive European Commission due to the slow pace of vaccine roll outs in the 27-nation bloc.

It is also in dispute with Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, which developed its shot with Oxford University and notified the EU on Friday that it could not meet supply targets for the first quarter of the year. Spain's 14-day incidence of the virus hit a record 900 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday and the Health Ministry reported 40,285 new infections and 492 deaths.

Officials in Madrid and Catalonia said at the current pace it would be impossible to reach the national target of 70% of Spain's 47 million population vaccinated by July. Catalan health secretary Josep Maria Argimon said the region would use up all its stockpile of vaccines in the coming days and will have to administer second shots later than planned due to supply delays, citing an undelivered shipment of the Moderna vaccine scheduled for this week as one example.

The affluent northeastern region will issue a new request for 30,000 vaccine doses that it expects to administer starting on Feb. 4, Argimon told a news briefing. Spain has administered just over 1.3 million doses to a priority group of care-home residents and frontline medics, around 77% of its current stocks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Fiat Chrysler agrees to plead guilty, pay $30M in UAW probe

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US has agreed to plead guilty and pay a 30 million fine for a corruption scandal at the union that represents its factory workers, authorities said on Wednesday.Federal prosecutors in Detroit charged the company wi...

Actor Deep Sidhu, Lakha Sidhana named in Delhi Police FIR related to Red Fort incidents

The Delhi Police has named actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana in an FIR in connection with Red Fort incidents, officials said on Wednesday.The Delhi Police has registered the case at Kotwali police station of...

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologized on Tuesday for failings during the deadly attack on the building by followers of then-President Donald Trump in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Bidens election victory.The officials spec...

San Francisco to strip Washington, Lincoln from school names

The San Francisco school board has voted to remove the names of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln from public schools after officials deemed them and other prominent figures, including Sen. Dianne Feinstein, unworthy of the honour.After...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021