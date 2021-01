France reports nearly 27,000 new COVID-19 cases, biggest jump since Nov

France reported 26,916 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, from 22,086 on Tuesday and 26,784 last Wednesday, in the biggest one-day jump in cases since Nov. 18, when France was in its second lockdown.

