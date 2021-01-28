COVID-19 death toll in the Americas reaches 1 million people, says PAHO director

COVID-19 death toll in the Americas reaches 1 million people, says PAHO directorReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 00:52 IST
Over one million people in the Americas have now died from complications from COVID-19, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, said on Wednesday.
There is growing pressure on hospital capacity throughout North America. In some U.S. states, nearly 80% of ICU beds are being used to treat COVID-19 patients, and similar rates are seen in many Mexican states, she warned.
The hospital situation in Brazil is particularly worrisome, with three-quarters of ICU beds occupied in many Brazilian states, she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New Brazil data shows disappointing 50.4% efficacy for China's CoronaVac vaccine
Soccer-Chapecoense return to Brazil's top flight after year in second division
Brazil sees 1,110 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours
Brazil's Bolsonaro sabotaged anti-COVID efforts, says Human Rights Watch
Brazil sends plane to obtain 2 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine