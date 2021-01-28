Left Menu

Germany sends medical experts to Portugal as hospitals face COVID-19 crisis

Hospitals in Lisbon flooded with COVID-19 patients are at risk of failing to meet soaring demand for oxygen, the head of Portugal's doctors association said as Germany sent military medics to the country to evaluate how they can help.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-01-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 01:28 IST
Germany sends medical experts to Portugal as hospitals face COVID-19 crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hospitals in Lisbon flooded with COVID-19 patients are at risk of failing to meet soaring demand for oxygen, the head of Portugal's doctors association said as Germany sent military medics to the country to evaluate how they can help. Portugal, with a confirmed total of 668,951 cases and 11,305 deaths including a record 293 dead on Wednesday, is struggling to handle a record surge in infections. Hospitals are using two-thirds of their intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients and military hospitals are converting cafeterias into wards.

Fifty-three patients were transferred from Lisbon's Fernando Fonseca Hospital on Tuesday night to avert a collapse of its oxygen system. Another 32 were to be transferred on Wednesday to three other hospitals, Fernando Fonseca Hospital chief nurse Rui Santos told a news conference. Portugal fared better than other European countries in the first wave of the pandemic but now has the world's highest seven-day average of new daily cases and deaths per million inhabitants.

German military medical experts sent to Portugal "will be exploring the situation on the ground and trying to clarify what kind of support is needed and feasible," a Defence Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday evening, confirming a report in Germany's Der Spiegel magazine. The Portuguese newspaper Observador said German medical experts had already visited the Fernando Fonseca Hospital and would visit other health centres during their stay.

Health Secretary Antonio Lacerda Sales said the government was looking into getting more help from European partners. The problem at Portuguese hospitals is not a lack of oxygen, but the fact that reservoirs cannot provide it at enough pressure to so many patients at once, Order of Doctors head Miguel Guimaraes told Observador radio.

"What is happening in these hospitals, and particularly in Lisbon, is that their capacity has been largely overwhelmed... It's what we call 'catastrophe medicine'," he said. Luis Pisco, president of Lisbon's health authority, told broadcaster RTP that hospitals were working to boost reservoir capacity and improve distribution over the next fortnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-We would love to have Grosjean in IndyCar, says owner Coyne

IndyCar team Dale Coyne Racing said on Wednesday they would love to have out of work Formula One driver Romain Grosjean in a seat this season and hoped to confirm their lineup next week. After 10 seasons in Formula One, Grosjean was left wi...

US STOCKS-Stocks slump to worst day in three months in wake of Fed statement

U.S. stocks suffered their biggest one-day percentage drop in three months on Wednesday, adding to losses after the latest Fed statement as major indexes were also pressured by a slump in Boeing and a selling of long positions by hedge fund...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. NBA Los Angeles mourns on first anniversary of Kobe Bryants deathFans of the late Kobe Bryant, who died a year ago to the day alongside his daughter and seven others when their helicopte...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Drugs, vaccines less effective vs new virus variants antibody cocktail may protect patients contactsThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021