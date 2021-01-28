Left Menu

Australian state borders to reopen with zero local virus cases

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales recorded its 11th day of zero local coronavirus cases on Thursday, allowing neighbouring Queensland state to lift border restrictions while Victoria state also hinted at relaxing travel with Sydney.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 06:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 06:36 IST
Australian state borders to reopen with zero local virus cases

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales recorded its 11th day of zero local coronavirus cases on Thursday, allowing neighbouring Queensland state to lift border restrictions while Victoria state also hinted at relaxing travel with Sydney. Australian states imposed quarantine or hard border restrictions for travellers from New South Wales (NSW) after an outbreak in Sydney in late December, throwing Christmas holiday plans of thousands of Australians into chaos.

The Sydney clusters have now been curbed, giving other states the confidence to reopen borders. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said her state would welcome NSW residents from Feb.1. "I want to see families and friends reunited," Palaszczuk said in a televised news conference.

"We know how important that New South Wales market is, so for those viewers currently in Sydney and you're looking for an escape, there is no better place than the tropical far north." The south eastern state of Victoria, which is hosting the Australia Open tennis grand slam, too hinted at changing border settings with Sydney on Friday. The state recorded its 22nd day of zero local cases.

Victoria introduced a permit system for all travellers which allows for areas to be designated as green, orange or red according to their risk. Travellers from a red zone are not permitted into Victoria while those from orange zone will need to take a coronavirus test within three days of arrival.

"I'd hope to have by the end of tomorrow no red zones in New South Wales, a much larger green zone but there may be some remnants of a couple of areas that remain orange," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said. Australia has reported more than 22,000 local COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths since March.

The country, which closed international borders early in the pandemic and imposed lockdowns and strict social distancing measures, has ranked among the top 10 in a COVID performance index for its successful handling of the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-March's artistic swimming Olympic qualifying event in Tokyo postponed until May

The artistic swimming Olympics qualification event, due to be held in Tokyo in March, has been postponed until May because of novel coronavirus restrictions in Japan.Tokyo 2020 organisers and Fdration Internationale de Natation FINA announc...

1 million COVID vaccine doses to arrive from India on Feb 1: South African health minister

South African Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday a million coronavirus vaccine doses will arrive from India in the country on February 1.After the arrival of the vaccine doses via Dubai, these will undergo some processes for ...

BRIEF-Mark Zuckerberg Is Creating A New Criminal Justice Reform Group In An Overhaul Of His Political Operation - Recode

MARK ZUCKERBERG IS CREATING A NEW CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM GROUP IN AN OVERHAUL OF HIS POLITICAL OPERATION - RECODE CHAN ZUCKERBERG INITIATIVE IS PLANNING TO OVERHAUL ITS POLITICAL PROGRAM AND SPIN OUT MUCH OF ITS ADVOCACY WORK TO OUTSIDE O...

NFL-Seahawks say Wheeler no longer on team amid reports of domestic violence

The Seattle Seahawks said on Wednesday that offensive tackle Chad Wheeler was no longer on the team amid reports he had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.According to a police report obtained by the Seattle Times httpswww.seat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021