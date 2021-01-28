Vietnam reports first two locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 in 55 days

Vietnam's health ministry on Thursday confirmed its first two locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for nearly two months.

The latest patients include a support staff worker at Van Don international airport who was responsible for taking infected passengers from abroad to COVID-19 quarantine facilities, and a factory worker who came into contact with a Vietnamese national who later tested positive for the new UK variant of the virus upon arrival in Japan.

