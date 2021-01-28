Left Menu

India says it contains spread of COVID-19, no new cases in fifth of country

India said on Thursday it had curbed an increase in COVID-19 infections, with a fifth of its districts reporting no new cases for a week, even as its immunisation campaign has covered 2.4 million people.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:27 IST
India says it contains spread of COVID-19, no new cases in fifth of country

India said on Thursday it had curbed an increase in COVID-19 infections, with a fifth of its districts reporting no new cases for a week, even as its immunisation campaign has covered 2.4 million people. The country of 1.35 billion has recorded the highest number of cases in the world after the United States, though the rate of infection has come down significantly since a mid-September peak. Some studies have suggested pockets of India have attained herd immunity through natural infection.

"India has successfully contained the pandemic," Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, noting that fewer than 12,000 cases were reported in the past 24 hours. He said 146 of India's 718 districts have had no new cases for a week and 18 districts for two weeks.

"India has flattened its COVID-19 graph," Vardhan added. With infections falling, the government said https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1692725#.YBFjJRDqLgw.twitter that from Feb. 1 it would lift curbs on the use of public swimming pools, allow cinema halls and theatres to seat more than 50% of capacity and let all types of exhibition halls to operate.

The world's second most populous country started its COVID-19 immunisation programme on Jan. 16, with the aim to reach 300 million people by July-August. India has so far reported 10.7 million infections and 153,847 deaths - one of the world's lowest fatality rates from the disease, attributed partly to its younger population.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, one of India's top-three diagnostic chains, told Reuters antibody tests it had done on more than 700,000 people showed that 55% of the country's population may have already been infected. The World Health Organization says https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/media-resources/science-in-5/episode-1 at least 60% to 70% of the population needs to have immunity to break the chain of transmission.

A top Indian vaccine official told Reuters he did not think India had reached that level yet, but that even a smaller percentage could help slow the spread of the virus. "Most of our highly populated districts and cities have had their run of the pandemic by now ... and may have what you like to call herd immunity, to an extent," Vinod Kumar Paul, who heads a committee on vaccine strategy, said earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks soured by Wall Street sell-off and 'vaccine nationalism'

Shares wiped out their gains in Europe for the year early on Thursday, soured by a sell-off on Wall Street, no end in sight to pandemic lockdowns and a squeeze in short positions.The pan-European STOXX benchmark was down 1.8 at 395.77 point...

Euro zone bonds await German inflation, ignore rate- cut comments

Euro zone bonds were little changed on Thursday as focus turned to inflation data, while debt markets continued to brush aside rhetoric from the European Central Bank drawing attention to interest rate cuts. Januarys preliminary inflation i...

Pakistan court frees Islamist convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl

Pakistans Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of an Islamist convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, a decision that has left his family in complete shock, lawyers said. Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was the main suspe...

India biz doubled in Dec qtr, feel good about trajectory: Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple has doubled its business in India in the December quarter on the back of strong performance of its online store, and the tech giant sees a good growth trajectory going ahead, its CEO Tim Cook said.The Cupertino-based tech giant posted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021