Malaysia reports 4,094 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths

Malaysia reports 4,094 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deathsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:12 IST
Malaysia reported 4,094 coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the cumulative total in the country to 198,208 infections.
The health ministry also reported 10 new deaths, bringing total fatalities during the pandemic to 707.
Also Read: Malaysia's opposition leader to seek king's assent to end state of emergency
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysia