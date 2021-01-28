Left Menu

Malaysia reports 4,094 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:12 IST
Malaysia reported 4,094 coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the cumulative total in the country to 198,208 infections.

The health ministry also reported 10 new deaths, bringing total fatalities during the pandemic to 707.

