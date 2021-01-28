Left Menu

SA to use electronic system for mass COVID-19 vaccination

The COO announced this during a public health webinar chaired by Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, on COVID-19 vaccine inoculation on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:58 IST
SA to use electronic system for mass COVID-19 vaccination
The COO announced this during a public health webinar chaired by Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, on COVID-19 vaccine inoculation on Wednesday. Image Credit: Pixabay

Government will use an electronic system to keep track of everyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccine as South Africa gears up for its historical mass vaccination.

The Department of Health's Acting Chief Operating Officer (COO), Milani Wolmarans, said the Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS), will allow the department to capture all relevant data associated with the administration of the vaccine.

"The system is a data-secure platform built with an enterprise architecture that complies with national and international security standards," Wolmarans explained.

The COO announced this during a public health webinar chaired by Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, on COVID-19 vaccine inoculation on Wednesday.

Mkhize confirmed that the first consignment of one million COVID-19 vaccines is expected to land on South African shores on Monday, 1 February 2020.

According to Wolmarans, the department will start enrolling healthcare workers for vaccination via an online app.

This will be followed by another step where essential workers will receive a message with a scheduled appointment.

"The healthcare worker vaccinee, in this case for phase one, will then go to the vaccination site with their ID book and medical aid details if they're on medical aid," she said.

"They will also receive an SMS which will have a vaccination code, which they will show to the vaccinator to confirm they're eligible to receive the vaccine and confirm consent."

Also, healthcare professionals will then receive another SMS on when to come back for the second jab after which they will receive a vaccination certification.

"This is the whole process of EVDS in terms of supporting the vaccine administration."

The acting COO said the system is linked to supply chain management to ensure that there are enough doses to inoculate the vaccinees when they arrive at the local vaccination service site.

The department will also launch an online vaccine self-registration aimed at healthcare workers that can be accessed via a cellphone or computer.

"It captures basic information to assign you or tell you which vaccination site to go as well as on which date to go," she said.

"If you register on this platform, you'll get an appointment."

Wolmarans is urging all clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers from both the public and private sectors to register online.

"This will allow us to communicate with you when and where you can receive your vaccine," she added.

She said the department will embark on extensive communication to inform these essential workers as soon as the portal is ready to go live.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IDBI Bank shares gain over 2 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of IDBI Bank on Thursday gained over 2 per cent after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 378 crore for the December quarter.The stock closed at Rs 28.30, a gain of 2.17 per cent on BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.79 ...

Competition Commission approves Indo Gulf Fertilizers-Indorama deal

Competition Commission of India CCI on Thursday said it has cleared the proposed acquisition of Indo Gulf Fertilizers by Indorama India Private Ltd.Indo Gulf Fertilizers is a part of Grasim Industries Ltd.Indorama will acquire the business ...

EXCLUSIVE-Michel says EU should consider legal means to secure promised vaccines

The European Union should explore legal means to ensure supplies of COVID-19 vaccines it contracted to purchase if negotiations with companies over delayed deliveries are unsuccessful, European Council President Charles Michel said in a let...

Martial and Tuanzebe subjected to racial abuse, Man United condemns behaviour

Manchester United has condemned the racist abuse that has been directed towards Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial following a 2-1 shock defeat against Sheffield United in the Premier League. Kean Bryan opened the scoring at Old Trafford aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021