Tanzania: WHO Regional Director urges to 'ramp up public health measures,' says vaccines work

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dodoma | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@MoetiTshidi)

Matshidiso Moeti, the Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa, has urged the people of Tanzania to ramp up health measures against COVID-19 reassuring the validity of the vaccine, according to a report by Tuko.

Followed by the advice to not rush to COVID-19 vaccines by John Magufuli, the President of Tanzania, the WHO regional director urged to not be laid back about the pandemic. Claiming to "stand firm. Vaccines are not a good thing," the president reportedly addressed a gathering in Chato earlier on Wednesday.

In a response to the claims, Moeti stresses the capabilities of science in a tweet on Thursday.

However, Aidan Eyakuze, the Executive Director of Twaweza East Africa, has warned that the country's status on COVID-19 claims can cause some serious consequences to its economic strata. As he writes in his opinion piece, "f COVID-19 is treated as a national irrelevance here there would seem to be no urgent reason for Tanzania's authorities to rush to obtain the vaccine to inoculate citizens, or to mitigate any negative economic consequences".

Claimed as "COVID-19 free," ever since its last update on COVID-19 on May 2020, the country has not updated any official data after that.

Magufuli has also claimed that some of the natives who went to foreign lands to get vaccinated had returned with "a strange form of coronavirus."

