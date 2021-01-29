Turkey to receive remainder of second Sinovac vaccine consignment by on Friday
Updated: 29-01-2021 03:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 03:03 IST
Turkey will receive the remaining portion of a second consignment of 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech by Friday morning, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, allowing a nationwide rollout to continue. Turkey received 6.5 million doses of the second consignment on Monday, following an initial consignment of 3 million doses nearly a month ago. It has so far vaccinated nearly 1.7 million people, mostly health workers and elderly people, according to health ministry data.
"The first portion of the 10 million dose second consignment of inactive vaccine had arrived at the weekend. As of this morning (Friday), the second portion will have arrived in our country. Vaccines consignments will continue in accordance with the procurement programme," Koca said on Twitter.
