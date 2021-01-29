Left Menu

Study shows children suffer in poor quality housing

A new nationally representative study led by researchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital, has found poor-quality housing is independently associated with poorer pediatric health and suggests ways health care providers and housing programs may address the findings.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 09:02 IST
Study shows children suffer in poor quality housing
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A new nationally representative study led by researchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital, has found poor-quality housing is independently associated with poorer pediatric health and suggests ways health care providers and housing programs may address the findings. As per the findings published in the Journal of Child Health Care, Holes in floors, cracks in walls, plumbing issues and/or problems with pests are linked with overall poorer pediatric health and higher health care use in a nationally representative study.

Housing instability and homelessness are widely understood to have an impact on health, and certain housing problems have been linked to specific childhood health conditions, such as mould with asthma. But it has not been clear how overall housing quality may affect children--especially those who are at risk from other social determinants of health such as food insecurity or poverty. "We are really trying to pick apart the social determinants of health. What happens to a child's health if the child is hungry? What happens if a parent can't pay rent?" said Kelly Kelleher, MD, senior author of the study and vice president of Community Health at Nationwide Children's. "What we found in this study is that when housing quality is a problem, children suffer. And children are suffering now."

The authors based the study on the 2014 U.S. Census Survey of Income and Program Participation, ultimately considering 12,964 children 2-14 years of age across the country. As part of the survey, parents were asked about their children's overall health, the number of medical visits and number of hospitalizations. They were also asked about the quality of their housing in four specific categories: holes or cracks in walls or ceilings; holes in the floor "big enough to catch your foot on"; plumbing features (including hot water heaters and toilets) that do not work; and problems with pests such as mice and roaches. The study found each additional housing problem was associated with 43% greater odds of having a poorer health status.

"It was important, however, to account for other factors that are understood to impact health, and so the study used a modelling strategy that went beyond housing quality alone," said Samantha Boch, PhD, RN, the lead author of the study who completed it as a post-doctoral fellow in Nationwide Children's Patient-Centered Pediatric Research Program. She is now an assistant professor at the University Of Cincinnati College Of Nursing and an affiliate faculty member of the James M. Anderson Center for Health Systems Excellence at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. "Even when you adjust for demographic factors like race, ethnicity and disability, and housing-related issues like inability to pay rent or neighbourhood safety, poor housing quality has an independent association with poorer health and higher health care use," said Dr Boch.

When demographic factors were considered, each additional housing problem was associated with 18% greater odds of poorer health; when other housing issues were considered, there were 16% greater odds. The authors also found poor housing quality was independently associated with a greater number of medical visits for children (as were inability to pay utilities, rent or mortgage and living in a nonmetropolitan home).

Dr Kelleher says these findings reinforce the need for social determinants of health screening and suggest housing quality, not just homelessness or housing insecurity, should be part of those screens. The study also puts a national lens on the convergence of health and housing Nationwide Children's has long seen locally through its Healthy Neighborhoods Healthy Families initiative, which has now built or helped improve approximately 400 homes in traditionally disadvantaged Columbus neighbourhoods. "We know anecdotally, from our experience in our own backyard, that housing quality impacts health," said Dr Kelleher. "We can now say it's true nationally, and new housing isn't the only thing that matters--improving existing housing may be just as important." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Timothee Chalamet in talks for Luca Guadagnino's 'Bones & All'

Call Me By Your Name team of actor Timothee Chalamet and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is set to return for new feature Bones All.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chalamet is in negotiations for the project along with actor Taylor Russell ...

Equity indices volatile ahead of Economic Survey

Equity benchmark indices erased early gains and traded flat during early hours on Friday ahead of the Economic Survey to be tabled in Parliament. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 93 points or 0.2 per cent at 46,967 while the Nifty 50...

Maha: Village fair cancelled due to pandemic, sec 144 in place

In view of the coronaviruspandemic, a famous religious fair held annually in Murbadtehsil of Maharashtras Thane district, has been cancelledthis year and the authorities have invoked section 144 of theCrPC to prevent gathering of people, of...

Micromax announces #INdiakeRealHeroes campaign to celebrate the unsung heroes on the 72nd Republic Day

NEW DELHI, Jan. 28, 2021 PRNewswire --Micromax Informatics Ltd., Indias very own smartphone and consumer electronics brand, announced a social campaign titled INdiakeRealHeroes via Rahul Sharmas post on Twitter httpbit.lyINdiaKeRealHeroes. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021