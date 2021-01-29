Hungary could sign deal on Chinese vaccine imminently -PM Orban

Hungary could sign a deal to buy coronavirus vaccines from China on Friday or Saturday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio, adding the country was waiting to see the outcome of mass inoculations with a Chinese vaccine in neighbouring Serbia.

Earlier this month, Serbia received one million doses of Chinese Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first European country to start a mass inoculation programme with it.

Orban said he would choose the Chinese vaccine as he trusted it the most.

