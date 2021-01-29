Left Menu

Sri Lanka kicks off coronavirus inoculations with Indian vaccine

This has been approved for emergency use by the Sri Lankan government.The gift from India is in line with Indias continued support to Sri Lanka in fighting the COVID pandemic.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:04 IST
Sri Lanka kicks off coronavirus inoculations with Indian vaccine
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Sri Lanka on Friday launched its national coronavirus immunisation campaign by administering the first shots to frontline health workers, soldiers and security personnel, a day after India gifted 500,000 doses of Covishield vaccine to the island nation.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday thanked India for its generosity after he received 500,000 doses of Covishield vaccine donated by the country under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The consignment was packed in 42 boxes.

Rajapaksa was joined at the airport by the Indian envoy in Colombo Gopal Baglay.

Frontline health workers, the Army and Police are on the priority list to receive the coronavirus vaccine, the Colombo Gazette reported.

The coronavirus vaccination programme will begin at six hospitals in and around Colombo.

The first jabs were given to three soldiers at the Army Hospital in Colombo, the report said.

Senior Consultant Physician at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama became the first healthcare official to receive the vaccine, it said.

The Health Ministry said earlier that the vaccination programme will be carried out on the staff at six hospitals on Friday, the report added.

Health Services Deputy Director General Dr. Hemantha Herath said that selected staff at the Colombo National Hospital, Colombo South Teaching Hospital, Colombo North Teaching Hospital, Homagama Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda will be vaccinated, the report added.

He said that around 25 per cent of the staff at these hospitals will be vaccinated at the start.

A total of 250,000 people, mostly health frontline workers, members of the security forces and police and the vulnerable aged, will get the vaccine on a priority basis.

Sri Lanka has recorded more than 61,000 coronavirus cases so far with 297 deaths.

India is one of the world's biggest drug-makers and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring the coronavirus vaccines.

The Oxford-Astrazeneca's Covishield vaccine is manufactured by Serum Institute of India. This has been approved for emergency use by the Sri Lankan government.

The gift from India is in line with India's continued support to Sri Lanka in fighting the COVID pandemic. Four consignments of medical supplies weighing around 25 tonnes were donated by India, which also organised online experience-sharing programmes for Sri Lankan medical professionals.

The two nations have also put up a joint front in the COVID-19 battle with India and Sri Lanka being the largest contributors to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund for SAARC. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had complimented Sri Lanka's leadership on containing the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Boman Irani joins the cast of Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday'

Senior actor Boman Irani has joined the stellar starcast of Ajay Devgns upcoming thriller Mayday. The Ajay Devgn directorial, which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan will see Boman Irani essaying the role of a top Airlines owner.Although...

Vietnam COVID-19 outbreak reaches Hanoi as nine more cases confirmed

Vietnam reported nine more new COVID-19 infections early on Friday as the countrys first outbreak for nearly two months spread to Hanoi, the capital, where the ruling Communist party is currently holding its key five-yearly congress. The ne...

Gujarat ATS arrests Afghan man for illegal stay in India

The Gujarat Anti-TerroristSquad ATS has arrested a 55-year-old Afghan national forallegedly residing in India for the past 15 years using fakeidentification documents, including Indian passport and avoter ID card, officials said on Friday.B...

Woman gangraped in UP's Badaun; 6 including 5 minors held

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in the jungles of Faizganj Behta police station area about five months ago but the incident came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media recently, police said on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021