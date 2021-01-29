Malaysia reports record daily increase of 5,725 coronavirus cases

Malaysia reports record daily increase of 5,725 coronavirus casesReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:23 IST
Malaysia on Friday reported 5,725 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic a year ago.
The new cases took the cumulative total of infections past the 200,000 mark. Health authorities also reported 16 deaths, raising total fatalities to 733.
