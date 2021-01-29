Malaysia reports record daily increase of 5,725 coronavirus cases

Malaysia on Friday reported 5,725 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic a year ago.

The new cases took the cumulative total of infections past the 200,000 mark. Health authorities also reported 16 deaths, raising total fatalities to 733.

Also Read: Malaysia reports 4,029 new coronavirus cases, highest daily count

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)