EU in talks with Novavax on vaccine purchases - Germany

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:52 IST
The European Commission is in negotiations with Novavax about the amount of COVID-19 vaccines it is going to order from the U.S. company, Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

"We will also be ordering additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna," Spahn told a news conference.

