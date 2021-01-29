EU in talks with Novavax on vaccine purchases - Germany

The European Commission is in negotiations with Novavax about the amount of COVID-19 vaccines it is going to order from the U.S. company, Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

"We will also be ordering additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna," Spahn told a news conference.

