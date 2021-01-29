Left Menu

Germany expects limited EU approval for AstraZeneca vaccine

Germanys health minister says he expects the European Unions drug regulator to authorise a further coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca on Friday, but that currently available data may mean it is not recommend for older adults.Jens Spahn said authorities are waiting to see what advice the European Medicines Agency issues with regard to vaccinations for people over 65, and Germany would then adjust its own guidance for doctors in the country.We dont expect an unrestricted approval, Spahn told reporters in Berlin.Questions remain about how well the AstraZeneca vaccine protects older people.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:54 IST
Germany expects limited EU approval for AstraZeneca vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's health minister says he expects the European Union's drug regulator to authorise a further coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca on Friday, but that currently available data may mean it is not recommend for older adults.

Jens Spahn said authorities are waiting to see what advice the European Medicines Agency issues with regard to vaccinations for people over 65, and Germany would then adjust its own guidance for doctors in the country.

"We don't expect an unrestricted approval," Spahn told reporters in Berlin.

Questions remain about how well the AstraZeneca vaccine protects older people. Only 12 per cent of the participants in the AstraZeneca research were over 55 and they were enrolled later, so there hasn't been enough time to get results.

On Thursday, a draft recommendation from Germany's vaccination advisory committee said the AstraZeneca vaccine should only be given to people aged 18-64 for now. Britain's medicines regulatory agency also acknowledged the limited data in older people when it cleared the shot last month for people over 18.

A separate study testing the AstraZeneca vaccine in the US is still underway.

The shot would be the third COVID-19 vaccine given the greenlight by the EMA, after ones made by Pfizer and Moderna. Those were authorized for all adults.

Spahn's comments come amid a bitter dispute between AstraZeneca and the 27-nation bloc over delayed supplies.

Earlier this week, the 27-nation EU lashed out at AstraZeneca after the British-Swedish drugmaker said it would sharply reduce initial deliveries from 80 million doses to 31 million, blaming manufacturing problems. The EU has threatened to stop any vaccines made in Europe from leaving its borders.

Many countries on the continent have been struggling to vaccinate people as quickly as Britain, Israel, the US and elsewhere. While politicians have blamed supplies for the slow rollout, other factors, like onerous paperwork and poor planning, have also played a role.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has already been authorised in several countries, including Britain, India, Argentina and Mexico. The World Health Organisation is also reviewing it; a recommendation from the US health agency would allow its purchase and distribution to developing countries from a global program known as COVAX.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Explosion near religious place in J-K’s Rajouri, probe launched

A mysterious explosion took place near a religious place in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.Police have launched a probe into the incident, they added.The explosion took place near a boundary wall of the religi...

UK offers to work with allies to combat "unfair behaviour" by China-backed firms

Britain will offer to work with the European Union, Japan and America to clamp down on what it calls unfair behaviour by Chinese state-owned enterprises, its trade minister Liz Truss will tell the World Economic Forum on Friday. Truss, who ...

TMC's Rajib Banerjee resigns as MLA; speculation rife he may cross over to BJP

Days after quitting the MamataBanerjee cabinet, TMC leader Rajib Banerjee on Friday resignedas the MLA of the West Bengal Assembly, as speculation that hemight join the saffron camp ahead of the state electionspicked up steam.The former for...

Power theft worth Rs 3.5 cr detected in UP’s Bareilly

Power theft worth about Rs 3.5 crore was detected in a rice mill in Richha area here following a raid, a senior electricity department official said on Friday.The raid was carried out at Bismillah rice mill on Thursday night and it was foun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021