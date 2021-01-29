Left Menu

UK R number estimated at 0.7-1.1, pandemic seen shrinking

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:12 IST
UK R number estimated at 0.7-1.1, pandemic seen shrinking

The estimated COVID-19 reproduction "R" number for Britain is between 0.7 and 1.1, the health ministry said on Friday, with the pandemic still likely to be shrinking each day.

An R number of 0.7-1.1 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 7 and 11 other people. Last week it was 0.8-1.0.

The daily growth rate was estimated at between -5% and 0, compared to -4% and -1% last week, meaning the number of new infections is broadly flat or shrinking by up to 5% every day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC notice to Centre on plea to trace missing animals of Kolkata-based circus company

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Central government and others on a plea seeking to immediately trace the missing 14 animals of a Kolkata-based circus company named Ajanta Circus. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi...

Cyprus unveils anti-corruption steps to quell public angst

The president of Cyprus on Friday unveiled anti-corruption measures to counter a groundswell of public disenchantment following a scandal involving the countrys defunct citizenship-for-investment programme.President Nicos Anastasiades calle...

Consultants to be engaged to boost tourism sector in Ladakh

The Ladakh administration is all set to engage consultants to formulate a concrete strategy aimed at boosting the tourism sector in the Union Territory, a top official said on Friday.The department of tourism is looking to engage profession...

INSTANT VIEW-J&J COVID-19 vaccine is 66% effective globally

Johnson Johnson said its single-dose vaccine was 72 effective in preventing COVID-19 in the United States but a lower rate of 66 was observed globally in the large trial conducted across three continents and against multiple variants. In t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021