Germany likely to get 20.3 mln doses of COVID vaccine by end-March -Merkel aide

Germany likely to get 20.3 mln doses of COVID vaccine by end-March -Merkel aideReuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:37 IST
Germany will likely receive 20.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of March, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff said.
"We already got 1.3 million doses from BionTech last year, and by the end of March we should have around 10 million doses from the two manufacturers that have already been approved," Helge Braun told German news outlet t-online in an interview published on Friday, referring to Moderna as the second vaccine provider.
Other producers that are likely to get their vaccines approved, could deliver up to 9 million doses by then, he said.
