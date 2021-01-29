Left Menu

INSTANT VIEW-J&J COVID-19 vaccine is 66% effective globally

In the trial of nearly 44,000 volunteers, the level of protection against moderate and severe COVID-19 was just 57% in South Africa, where a particularly worrying variant of the novel coronavirus is circulating. Following are initial reactions to the report: Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center: "We're trying to get to 80 plus percent of people vaccinated in order to generate the herd immunity, this vaccine would certainly help us get there." "Down the road we're, having to prepare people already.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:45 IST
INSTANT VIEW-J&J COVID-19 vaccine is 66% effective globally

Johnson & Johnson said its single-dose vaccine was 72% effective in preventing COVID-19 in the United States but a lower rate of 66% was observed globally in the large trial conducted across three continents and against multiple variants. In the trial of nearly 44,000 volunteers, the level of protection against moderate and severe COVID-19 was just 57% in South Africa, where a particularly worrying variant of the novel coronavirus is circulating.

Following are initial reactions to the report: Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center:

"We're trying to get to 80 plus percent of people vaccinated in order to generate the herd immunity, this vaccine would certainly help us get there." "Down the road we're, having to prepare people already. They may have to get a booster dose of a new vaccine, at some point in the future. Because it's this virus that's playing the tune we're having to dance to."

Dr. Walid Gellad, a health policy associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh: "Right now, any protection and additional vaccine is great. The "South Africa" strain is still uncommon in the U.S. and obviously we would want to see higher efficacy, but the key is not only overall efficacy but specifically efficacy against severe disease, hospitalization, and death.

It’s unlikely we’re going to completely eliminate Covid anytime soon, but the key is to make it a minor nuisance instead of a deadly disease. This is one shot in the arm and good efficacy. Great news."

Glenda Gray, the joint lead investigator of the South African vaccine trial. "I am overwhelmed by the fact that this vaccine protected against severe disease even in South Africa.”

Gray, who is the chief executive of the South African Medical Research Council said this is by far the best vaccine for South Africa and can prevent a large number of hospitalisations and deaths in the country. Linda-Gail Bekker, the other joint lead investigator on the vaccine trial in South Africa.

“We are hoping the vaccine could be approved in the country by mid February as the regulator has said it will fast-track the approval process.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Olympic qualifier Fed Cup National Athletics Championships to be held from March 15-19

The 24th edition of Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Championships, which is an Olympic qualifying event, will be held at the NIS here from March 15 to 19.The championships will be held under strict COVID-19 protocols in view of the...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2105 hours EXPECTED STORIES Second semifinal report of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.ISL match between FC Goa and SC East Bengal.I-League match between Churchill Brothers and TRAU.STORIES ON THE WIRE S...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. lobby group urges India not to tighten foreign e-commerce rules

A U.S. lobby group which represents firms including Amazon.com and Walmart has urged India not to tighten foreign investment rules for e-commerce companies again, according to a letter seen by Reuters.India is considering revising the rules...

France's Macron says he will visit Lebanon a third time, roadmap still on table - Al Arabiya

President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Frances road map for Lebanon was still on the table and that he planned to make a third visit there, Al Arabiya television reported.Speaking at a media round table, he said the French plan was t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021