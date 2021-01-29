UK records 29,079 COVID-19 cases, down 28% on last week

The United Kingdom recorded a further 29,079 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a 28% decrease from a week ago, government figures showed.

The data also showed 7.89 million people had been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from 7.45 million on Thursday.

The government said the latest deaths data had been delayed and will be published later on Friday.

