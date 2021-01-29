UK records 29,079 COVID-19 cases, down 28% on last week

UK records 29,079 COVID-19 cases, down 28% on last weekReuters | London | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:42 IST
The United Kingdom recorded a further 29,079 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a 28% decrease from a week ago, government figures showed.
The data also showed 7.89 million people had been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from 7.45 million on Thursday.
The government said the latest deaths data had been delayed and will be published later on Friday.
Also Read: Johnson to visit Scotland to plead for the United Kingdom - The Sun
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United Kingdom