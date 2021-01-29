Nigeria: NSIA donates medical supplies to healthcare institutions

The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) officially handed over 63 units of Oxygen Concentrators and 126 units of Patient Monitors to 21 healthcare institutions in the six geopolitical zones, according to a report by Vanguard.

The move is reportedly a part of the Authority's Covid-19 relief plans, an effort to scale up the response to COVID-19 in the country.

The received health supplies are expected to add to the current medical stock required to contain the COVID-19 in the country when the economy is still recovering. The supply of patient monitors and oxygen concentrators are expected to boost the efforts of the federal government to provide an effective and efficient healthcare response for those affected by COVID-19. Since the shortage of patient monitors and oxygen concentrators had reportedly sowed the ability of the government in providing an effective and efficient healthcare response to COVID-19 patients in the hospitals.

With the recent data, the country has recorded 1400 positive cases of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry of the country has also applauded the effort by NSIA.