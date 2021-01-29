Left Menu

If a vaccine is safe, Europe should review its use - French vaccine strategy chief:

If a vaccine is shown to be of good quality and safe against the new coronavirus, European health authorities should review its possible use without "bias" about its origin, the immunologist coordinating France's vaccination strategy said on Friday. Alain Fischer made the comments on BFM television after being asked about Hungary agreeing to buy doses of Chinese firm Sinopharm's vaccine as well as doses of a Russian vaccine.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:04 IST
If a vaccine is safe, Europe should review its use - French vaccine strategy chief:

If a vaccine is shown to be of good quality and safe against the new coronavirus, European health authorities should review its possible use without "bias" about its origin, the immunologist coordinating France's vaccination strategy said on Friday.

Alain Fischer made the comments on BFM television after being asked about Hungary agreeing to buy doses of Chinese firm Sinopharm's vaccine as well as doses of a Russian vaccine. "All vaccines must be looked at. We must not have any bias over the origin of a vaccine. If vaccines demonstrate they are safe, efficient, good quality products, and can eventually be rolled out at European level, why not (use them)? They must just meet these requirements," Fischer said.

Fischer also said it would be a "severe mistake" to slow down the roll-out of the current vaccination programme in France were the government to decide on a third lockdown. Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday new variants of the coronavirus were circulating more widely every week and that a tighter curfew put in place almost two weeks ago in France had not curbed the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 drops to post worst week since October; reverses 2021 gains

The FTSE 100 ended lower on Friday and recorded its worst weekly performance since October, as stalled vaccine rollouts and lockdowns to curb the spread of contagious new coronavirus variants kept investors from jumping into riskier assets....

3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday neutralised three terrorists affiliated with terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in an encounter in Pulwamas Awantipora area. Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir said that the encounter took ...

Study sheds light on how vitamins, steroids and potential antivirals might affect SARS-CoV-2

Evidence is emerging that vitamin D - and possibly vitamins K and A - might help combat COVID-19. A new study has shown how they - and other antiviral drugs - might work. The research indicates that these dietary supplements and compounds c...

Farmers must go to meetings with government, issue must be resolved: Capt Amarinder Singh

By Naveen Kapoor Noting that the people who had infiltrated the farmers movement had caused violence at Red Fort and other parts of Delhi on Republic Day, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has said the agitation has lost its steam ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021