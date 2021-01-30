Left Menu

Italy to relax COVID curbs in many regions, worrying some experts

Italy said on Friday it would ease coronavirus restrictions across much of the country from Monday, despite warnings from health experts that the move was risky given concern over the spread of more contagious variants.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-01-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 01:14 IST
Italy to relax COVID curbs in many regions, worrying some experts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Italy said on Friday it would ease coronavirus restrictions across much of the country from Monday, despite warnings from health experts that the move was risky given concern over the spread of more contagious variants. After a review of latest COVID-19 data, the health ministry said it was shifting 11 regions from orange to so-called yellow zones, giving inhabitants there greater freedom to travel and allowing bars and restaurants to reopen during the day.

In all, 16 regions will be in the lowest-risk yellow zone, and just four regions -- Puglia, Sardinia, Sicily and Umbria -- in the orange zone, together with the northern Bolzano province. Nowhere in Italy will be classified as a red zone, which brings with it stringent curbs on travel and business. Italy has registered almost 88,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the disease first came to light last February -- the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth highest in the world.

After squashing the first wave last summer, Italy initially struggled to contain a second wave of contagions. However, daily cases have fallen some 36% from their peak in November, according to Reuters data, while deaths have held steady in a range of 400-500 a day.

The health ministry says the closely watched virus reproduction rate, dubbed 'r', has fallen beneath 1 across most of the country. Some experts say this is not the time to relax the rules, given cases of the more transmissible variant first detected in Britain have been found in the country.

"This opening and closing of regions is a slow torture ... we need a real lockdown or else we will find ourselves in the dramatic position that Spain and Portugal are now experiencing," Walter Ricciardi, a health ministry adviser, said this week. The technical committee advising the health ministry, while acknowledging there had been an improvement in the risk level, said on Friday: "The epidemic remains in a delicate phase and a new rapid increase in the number of cases is possible in the coming weeks."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's request for looser bail terms

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous request to loosen the bail terms set during her release from jail in 2018 has been rejected, a Canadian judge ruled on Friday, as she fights a U.S. extradition case. Meng is facing charges of ban...

Canadian airlines to cancel Mexico, Caribbean flights amid vaccine shortfall

Canadas major airlines have agreed to suspend all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean for three months starting on Sunday as the countrys COVID-19 vaccine rollout suffered another setback, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. All a...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Northwest of Australia – EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck northwest of Australia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said on Friday.The quake occurred at a depth of 94 km, the EMSC added. ...

US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles after J&J vaccine data, GameStop effect weighs

U.S. stock indexes slumped on Friday as investors gauged the efficacy data of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors contributed to volatility. Johnson Johnson fell ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021