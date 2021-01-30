French PM says we can still avoid a third COVID lockdown

Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday the coronavirus variants first detected in Britain and South Africa posed a dangerous risk to France but that a third nationwide lockdown could still be avoided.

Instead, Castex said France would further tighten COVID-19 controls at its borders, reduce the number of people allowed into shopping malls and increase police controls against people breaking a nightly curfew.

