French PM says we can still avoid a third COVID lockdown

French PM says we can still avoid a third COVID lockdownReuters | Paris | Updated: 30-01-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 01:20 IST
Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday the coronavirus variants first detected in Britain and South Africa posed a dangerous risk to France but that a third nationwide lockdown could still be avoided.
Instead, Castex said France would further tighten COVID-19 controls at its borders, reduce the number of people allowed into shopping malls and increase police controls against people breaking a nightly curfew.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
