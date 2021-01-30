Mexico reports 16,374 new coronavirus cases, 1,434 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 16,374 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 1,434 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,841,893 cases and 156,579 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

