Left Menu

Mexico to import AstraZeneca vaccine from India, president says

Mexico plans to import about 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from India in February, as well as producing it locally, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-01-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 08:28 IST
Mexico to import AstraZeneca vaccine from India, president says

Mexico plans to import about 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from India in February, as well as producing it locally, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday. Mexico and Argentina have a deal with AstraZeneca to produce its vaccine for distribution in Latin America, with financial support from the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

"We are also getting AstraZeneca vaccines, apart from the agreement we have with them - these vaccines are being made here in Mexico - we will bring AstraZeneca from India," Lopez Obrador said in a video broadcast on social media. Meanwhile, deliveries of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico would "very probably" resume on Feb. 10, Lopez Obrador said, after global delivery delays by the U.S. company. Mexico was expecting about 1.5 million doses from Pfizer, he noted.

Mexico is trying to secure as much vaccine supply as possible amid delivery delays and a surge in cases. Mexico's death toll from COVID-19 was 156,579 on Friday. Lopez Obrador, speaking publicly for the first time since revealing on Sunday he had COVID-19, said Mexico would also receive 870,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in February.

Additionally, Lopez Obrador said 1.8 million vaccine doses would arrive next month through a U.N.-backed mechanism, an apparent reference to the global COVAX facility. Mexico has secured enough vaccines to cover 20% of its 126 million people through COVAX, led by the GAVI vaccines alliance and the World Health Organization to promote equitable access.

Six million doses of the CanSino Biologics vaccine, which is due to share its clinical trial results soon, should arrive in Mexico in February, Lopez Obrador said. It would also be "no problem" for Mexico to have 12 million doses of the Chinese vaccine in March, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two militants trapped during an encounter with security forces surrender in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district: Officials.

Two militants trapped during an encounter with security forces surrender in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district Officials....

'Truth stands, even if there be no public support': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid his humble tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary. Truth stands, even if there be no public support. It is self-sustained- Mahatma Gandhi. A humble tr...

Cell for welfare of migrant labourers set up in Goa

A dedicated cell has been set upin Goa to resolve the issues being faced by migrants labourersin the state as part of a central government initiative, anofficial said on Saturday.The states Migration Cell was recently launched byUnion Minis...

President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary on Saturday. The President said that the nation was grateful to him and that everyone should embrace his ideals of peace, non-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021