Malaysia reports record daily rise of 5,728 coronavirus cases

Malaysia reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases for the second straight day, with 5,728 new infections recorded on Saturday.

The new cases took the cumulative total of infections to 209,661. The health ministry also reported 13 new deaths, raising total fatalities from the pandemic to 746.

