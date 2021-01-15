Left Menu
Malaysia reports 3,211 new COVID-19 cases, tally passes 150,000-mark

Malaysia reported 3,211 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Friday, bringing the national total to 151,066.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 3,211 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Friday, bringing the national total to 151,066. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that five of the new cases are imported and 3,206 are local transmissions.

Eight more deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 586. Another 1,939 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 115,227, or 76.3 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 35,253 active cases, 204 are being held in intensive care units and 87 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

