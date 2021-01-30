Left Menu

Germany expects 5M vaccine doses in next 3 weeks

Its recommended the second shot be given 21 to 28 days after the first.Chancellor Angela Merkel has summoned the governors of Germanys 16 states, which are responsible for organizing the vaccine drive, to discuss the slow rollout on Monday.In her weekly video address Saturday, she acknowledged families have had a particular burden in the current lockdown but indicated its still too early for Germany to reopen schools and daycare centers.

PTI | Gerstheim | Updated: 30-01-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 19:13 IST
Germany expects 5M vaccine doses in next 3 weeks

Germany says drugmakers will deliver at least 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to the country in the next three weeks.

The Health Ministry says on Twitter that Germany has already received 3.5 million doses in the past five weeks and administered 2.2 million shots.

Health Minister Jens Spahn says the new figures for deliveries from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca were “good news after a difficult start.” Germany has given the first shot to about 2.2% of its 83 million population. Nearly half a million people had received both shots by Saturday. It's recommended the second shot be given 21 to 28 days after the first.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has summoned the governors of Germany's 16 states, which are responsible for organizing the vaccine drive, to discuss the slow rollout on Monday.

In her weekly video address Saturday, she acknowledged families have had a particular burden in the current lockdown but indicated it's still too early for Germany to reopen schools and daycare centers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Future-Reliance deal: Biyani says Amazon creating confusion, 'playing dog in the manger'

Future Group promoter Kishore Biyani has alleged that Amazon is playing the dog in the manger and trying to create confusion about the groups Rs 24,713-crore deal with Reliance Industries.After all, they Amazon are inspired to name their pr...

BAI decides to hold domestic tournaments in April with revamped structure

The Badminton Association of India BAI on Saturday announced that the much-awaited domestic badminton action is set to begin from April this year. BAI has decided to resume the senior ranking tournaments with the revamped structure. The dec...

Power Ministry beats Power CPSUs by 37 runs in Power Cup 21

Ministry of Power defeated Power CPSUs by 37 runs in a friendly T20 match of the Power Cup 21 here on Saturday.Ministry of Power scored 159 runs in their stipulated 20 overs, while Power CPSU team finished with 122 runs.Union Minister of Po...

Iran rejects new participants, any talks on nuclear deal

Irans foreign ministry on Saturday rejected any new negotiations or changes to the participants of Tehrans nuclear deal with world powers, after French President Emmanuel Macron said any new talks should include Saudi Arabia.The nuclear acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021