Germany expects 5M vaccine doses in next 3 weeks
Germany says drugmakers will deliver at least 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to the country in the next three weeks.
The Health Ministry says on Twitter that Germany has already received 3.5 million doses in the past five weeks and administered 2.2 million shots.
Health Minister Jens Spahn says the new figures for deliveries from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca were “good news after a difficult start.” Germany has given the first shot to about 2.2% of its 83 million population. Nearly half a million people had received both shots by Saturday. It's recommended the second shot be given 21 to 28 days after the first.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has summoned the governors of Germany's 16 states, which are responsible for organizing the vaccine drive, to discuss the slow rollout on Monday.
In her weekly video address Saturday, she acknowledged families have had a particular burden in the current lockdown but indicated it's still too early for Germany to reopen schools and daycare centers.
