Gujarat sees 323 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 441 recoveries

Gujarat on Saturday saw 323COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the infection tally to2,61,224 and toll to 4,387, while 441 people were dischargedfrom hospitals, an official said.

The number of people who have recovered from theinfection now stands at 2,53,368, leaving the state with 3,469active cases, including 41 on ventilator support, he added.

Vadodara led with 78 new cases, followed by 66 inAhmedabad, 45 in Surat and 44 in Rajkot, while the number ofpeople discharged in these four districts was 78, 109, 69 and66 respectively.

Among other districts, Kutch reported 10 new cases,Bharuch, Junagadh, Gandhinagar and Panchmahal seven each,Mehsana, Bhavnagar and Morbi five each, and Gir Somnath four.

The two deaths for the day took place in Ahmedabad andBanaskantha, a state health department release said.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra andNagar Haveli, the COVID-19 tally remained at 3,370 as no newcases were reported on Saturday.

With two recoveries, the number of people dischargedrose to 3,362, leaving the UT with six active cases.

