Chandigarh records 17 new COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh on Saturday recorded 17 fresh COVID-19 cases which took its tally to 20,899, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 334 as no new fatality was reported for the fourth straight day, the bulletin said.

Currently, there are 151 active cases in Chandigarh, it said.

Twenty-five patients were discharged after recovery the previous day, taking the total number of cured persons to 20,414, the bulletin stated.

So far, 2,15,242 samples have been taken for testing. Of these, 1,93,401 samples have tested negative while reports of 129 were awaited, it said.

