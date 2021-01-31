Left Menu

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 11,192 to 2,216,363 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-01-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 10:24 IST
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 11,192 to 2,216,363 - RKI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 11,192 to 2,216,363, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by 399 to 56,945, the tally showed.

