For fifth day in a row, no new COVID-19 case in Andamans

Picturesque Andaman andNicobar Islands have not reported any coronavirus case forthe last five days notwithstanding a steady inflow of touristsinto the archipelago, health department officials said Sunday.

The Union Territory has not reported any new COVID-19case since Tuesday, they said.

The virus caseload in the archipelago remained at 4,994,with only four active cases, a senior health official said.

No casaulty due to the virus has been reported for overa month time as the death toll stays at 62.

One more person was cured of the disease in the last24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in theislands to 4,928, the official said.

The administration is ensuring a strict compliance ofCOVID protocols by the natives as well as the touristsvisiting the place.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted2,21,875 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivityrate stands at 2.25 per cent, the health official said.

Inoculation drive is going on at a smooth pace in theislands.

So far a total of 2,844 beneficiaries includingDefence healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine inthe union territory of which 1,518 are in South Andamandistrict, 1,000 in North Andaman district and 326 in Nicobardistrict, the official said.

The islands known for its dazzling beauty remainedcoronavirus-free till the first week of June last year. Thefirst case in the union territoy was detected on June10, 2020.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported its first COVID-19death of a 49-year-old patient on July 27 last.

With the islands opening to the tourists andresumption of daily economic activities, the administrationhas been observing strict COVID protocols to contain spread ofthe virus.

Official sources said anybody arriving by flight orreaching by ship from Kolkata or Chennai is mandatorilyrequired to show a negative coronavirus report before theauthorities allow them to enter the islands.

A compulsory coronavirus test is conducted on everybodydeboarding a jetty even after inter-islands movemement,officials said.

Besides, a fine of Rs 2000 is imposed on anybody foundmoving without face mask in Port Blair and other places in theUT, officials said.

The civil and police officials have also launched avigorous awareness drive against COVID-19 as safety protocolsagainst the deadly disease, they said.

The tourism industry which was hit due to the COVID-19pandemic has started receiving a large number of visitors asall the major tourist attractions in the archipelago have beenopened by the administration.

Tourists must carry a COVID-19 negative report beforethey are allowed entry into the islands.

